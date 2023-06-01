PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Kyle Dubas was announced as the new President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

In the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dubas is only the second person to hold the position.

The Penguins say Dubas will establish the strategic vision and philosophy for the franchise by overseeing all aspects of the team’s hockey operations department.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Throughout his career, Kyle has proven himself as a forward-thinking hockey mind and embodies all of the qualities – integrity, intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to building a winning culture – that we value in a leader at the Penguins and within Fenway Sports Group,” said Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner, John Henry, and Chairman, Tom Werner. “We have done exhaustive work narrowing down candidates throughout this process, but it did not take long to be impressed by Kyle, the reputation he’s cultivated for himself in and around the National Hockey League, and his vision for the organization on and off the ice. His passion for the sport and ability to foster collaborative relationships with his staff, coaches, and players is the type of leadership style that will undoubtedly resonate with the front office and set us on a new path for success in the near term with our current championship-caliber core and beyond with a commitment to sustainable, long-term success.”

Dubas was hired as the Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager in 2018, making him the second youngest General Manager in NHL history at 32 years old. Dubas spent a total of nine seasons with the Maple Leafs and five of those seasons as the Maple Leafs General Manager.

“On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group,” said Dubas. “I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership, and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation.”

With Dubas as general manager, Toronto had a record of 221-109-42 with a .651 points percentage, which ranked fifth in the league in wins and points percentage. Dubas also collected three of the five best regular seasons in Maple Leafs history in the 2018-19, 2021-22, and 2022-23 seasons.

Dubas only needed 176 regular season games to earn 100 regular season wins and 376 regular season games to earn 200 regular season wins which set a Maple Leafs franchise record.

Under Dubas, the Maple Leafs qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs each year of his tenure, and in the 2022-23 season, the Maple Leafs would win their first playoff series since the 2003-04 season.

“The rich history of winning and the competitiveness of the coaching staff and players were evident in each conversation I had about this position,” Dubas added. “The opportunity to work with such passionate and committed people, as well as the established character and leadership of the long-standing core group of talented players, gives me great enthusiasm for the challenge at hand. Our family has been made to feel extremely comfortable throughout this process and we are excited to now call Pittsburgh our home.”

Before Dubas was named General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, he would join the franchise as the Assistant General Manager in 2014 and worked under Dave Nonis in the 2014-15 season and Lou Lamoriello from 2015-18.

Dubas’ responsibilities as Assistant General Manager included:

Player personnel

Managing the club’s player development department and farm system

Managing the organization’s research and development department

Overseeing the organization’s top prospects as general manager of the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

As the General Manager of the AHL Marlies for four seasons, Dubas would have a record of 190-90-20-4. The Marlies, under Dubas, would also win the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular-season champion in both the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons. Dubas also led the Marlies to their first-ever Calder Cup Championship in the 2017-18 season.

Before Dubas’ time with Toronto, he severed as the General Manager of the Sault Ste and the Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for three seasons from 2011 to 2014. Dubas’ hometown team went 109-76-7-12 under his control. Dubas would help lead the Greyhounds to two postseason berths that include a West Division Title in the 2013-14 season.

Under Dubas, fourteen different Greyhounds would get drafted into the NHL which was second most among all OHL teams over that span.

When Dubas was hired by the Greyhounds he became the second-youngest General Manager in OHL history at 25 years old. While Dubas attended school from 2002-06 he served as a Greyhounds scout.