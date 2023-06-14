PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kyle Dubas, announced today that Jason Spezza is the new Assistant General Manager.

Spezza will report to Dubas directly and will assist club management in all hockey operations departments.

“After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto,” said Dubas. “He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility. His move from the roster to the front office staff also helped make the hockey operations department, coaching staff, and playing roster a more cohesive and collaborative unit. We are thrilled to have Jason join the Pittsburgh Penguins today as he will add a great perspective to our Club, and we are excited to watch him reach his potential in management.”

Spezza had a 19-year NHL career but retired in 2022 and served as the Toronto Maple Leafs Special Assistant to the General Manager with Dubas.

While with the Maple Leafs Spezza helped all hockey operations departments with:

Player Personnel

Player development

Minor league operations

Hockey research and development

Spezza would help guide the Maple Leafs to win their first playoff series since the 2003-04 season.

While in the NHL, Spezza would play for three teams including the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

From 2002-2022, Spezza would play in 1,248 games putting up:

995 points 363 Goals 632 Assists



During his career span, Spezza ranks ninth and eleventh in the league in assists and points.

During the postseason Spezza played a total of 97 Stanley Cup Playoff games where he would rack up 76 points which include 28 goals and 48 assists. In 2007, Spezza would play in the Stanley Cup Final.

Spezza was a two-time all-star and is in the top 100 on the NHL’s all-time list for assists at 82nd. and points at 98th.

While with the Ottawa Senators, Spezza would become the eighth captain in Senators history in 2013-14.

Spezza left the Senators with an impressive stat line where he would lead the franchise in the following:

Second in goals with 251

Second in assists with 436

Second in points with 687

Sixth in all-time games played for Ottawa with 686

Spezza also had an impressive AHL career where he would become a two-time all-star and win the AHL’s Most Valuable Player reward in 2004-05 after he led the league in assists with 85 and points with 117.

Representing his home country of Canada on several occasions:

Four World Championships 2008 (Silver Medal) 2009 (Silver Medal) 2011 2015 (Gold Medal)

Three World Junior Championships 2000 (Bronze Medal) 2001 (Bronze Medal) 2002 (Silver Medal)

Spengler Cup 2012



Spezza has been teammates with two members of the Penguins staff; one with Penguins Player Development staff member Matt Cullen in Ottawa during the 2009-10 season and the other is Hockey Operations Advisor Trevor Daley in Dallas during the 2014-15 season.