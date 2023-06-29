(WHTM) – Last night in the first round of the NHL draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Brayden Yager with the 14th overall pick.

Yager has spent the last three seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League (WHL). This past season, the forward served as the alternate captain of the team, getting a career-high 78 points and 50 assists. Yager’s points were second on the Warriors and 22nd in the league.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native played in a career-high 67 games during the past season.

The Warriors made it to the second round of the WHL Playoffs where Yager posted 16 points in 10 postseason games, the second most on the team.

The 18-year-old won the CHL Rookies of the Year and WHL Rookie of the Year award in 2021-22 and was named the WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player in 2022-23. Yager has 155 points (69 goals, 86 assists) spanning 154 regular-season games and 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 20 playoff games in his tenure with Moose Jaw.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward was the alternate captain for Team Canada at the U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2022-23. His team won the gold, with Yager scoring the second most points on the team with nine (5 goals, 4 assists) through five games.

The NHL draft continues today at 11 a.m. with rounds 2-7. stay up to date on the Penguins draft picks with the abc27 Sports Pittsburgh draft tracker.