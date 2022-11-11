NEW YORK (AP)Edwin Diaz’s $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won’t completely receive until 2042 and also has a club option for 2028 that could make the deal worth $118.25 million over six seasons.

Diaz’s deal, announced Wednesday, set a record for dollars guaranteed to a relief pitcher. It includes a $12 million signing bonus payable in January and salaries of $17.25 million in both 2023 and 2024, and $17.5 million in 2025.

Diaz has a $18.5 million player option for both 2026 and 2027, and he must decide on both after the 2025 season. If they are exercised, the Mets have a $17.25 million option for 2028 with a $1 million buyout.

New York will defer $5.5 million annually from 2023-25 and $5 million each year in 2026 and 2027, with payments due on July 1 in future years.

The 2023 money is payable $2.65 million each in 2033 and 2034 and $200,000 in 2035. The breakdown for the following years looks like:

– the 2024 money with $2.45 million in 2035, $2.65 million in 2036 and $400,000 in 2037;

– the 2025 money with $2.25 million in 2037, $2.65 million in 2038 and $600,000 in 2039;

– the 2026 money with $2.05 million in 2039, $2.65 million in 2040 and $300,000 in 2041;

– the 2027 money with $2.35 million in 2041 and $2.65 million in 2042.

If the Mets exercise the 2028 option, none of that salary would be deferred.

Diaz gets a full no-trade provision through the 2025 season and starting Nov. 1, 2025, gets a limited no-trade provision allowing him to block trades to 10 teams.

He would earn $100,000 for World Series MVP and Rivera/Hoffman reliever of the year, $50,000 for All-Star selection, Gold Glove, League Championship Series MVP or Cy Young, plus $25,000 for finishing second in Cy Young voting and $10,000 for third.

Diaz’s deal broke the previous high for a reliever, set when Aroldis Chapman returned to the New York Yankees after the 2016 season for an $86 million, five-year agreement. Chapman voided the last two years and reached a $48 million, three-year contract that brought his earnings to $104 million over six seasons.

Diaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 chances this year, making his second All-Star team. He had 118 strikeouts in 62 innings over 61 appearances as New York won 101 games – second-most in club history – and earned the top National League wild card for its first playoff berth in six years.

—

