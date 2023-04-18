(WKBN)- A former World Series champion coach and former player of the Pittsburgh Pirates has passed away.

According to KDKA, the Pirates announced that former catcher and first base coach Don Leppert has died at the age of 91.

Leppert played four seasons in the majors from 1961-1964. He played his first two seasons with the Pirates before he left Pittsburgh to play for the Washington Senators. Leppert was named an All-Star in 1963.

He went on to coach for the Pirates from 1968-1976. He helped win a World Series title with the Pirates in 1971.

He later went on to coach at different levels for the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins during his coaching career.