PITTSBURGH (WHTM) – The Pirates have been playing in Pittsburgh since 1876 but they weren’t always called the Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Allegheny played as an independent team before they would join the International Association in 1877, the Internation Association was the informal minor league.

According to Yinzershop.com, ten years later the Allegheny’s would move to the National League where they would struggle until 1890 when they were forced back into the American Association after a 23-113 finish.

The new issue was that the league had another Pittsburgh ball club there the Pittsburgh Burghers.

The owner at the time of the Allegheny was Danny McKnight. McKnight would buy out the Burghers and move the Alleghenys back into the National League.

A baseball star from the Philadelphia Athletics was about to become a free agent, second baseman Lou Bierbauer.

Bierbauer wouldn’t resign with the Athletics and would become a free agent.

According to MLB.com, Pittsburgh’s manager at the time, Ned Hanlon visited Erie, Pennsylvania where Bierbauer lived to attempt to sign the free agent.

MLB.com states, ” Alfred Spink, founder of The Sporting News, wrote that Pittsburgh manager Ned Hanlon went to visit Bierbauer at his home in Erie, Pa., “in the depth of the winter to secure a contract.” Spink wrote that Hanlon “had to cross the ice on the harbor in a bitter storm, but he finally reached Bierbauer’s shack and before leaving had secured his signature.” Bierbauer belonged to Pittsburgh.”

The process that Hanlon used was completely legal and didn’t violate any rules, but both the Philadelphia Athletics and American Association officials called Pittsburgh out on the “pirated” way they signed Bierbauer.

In 1891, Pittsburgh would adopt the nickname, Pirates.

Yinzershop.com says, “Perhaps a mocking nod to the accusations about plundering players, the Pittsburgh baseball team officially nicknamed themselves the Pirates.”

The Pirates have played 142 seasons where they would:

Appear in the playoffs 17 times

Win nine Pennants

Win five World Championships

Have an overall record of 10,728-10,697 (.501% W-L percentage)

According to sportsteamhistory.com, other theories include: