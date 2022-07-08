MILWAUKEE (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash and reinstated infielder Kevin Newman from the 60-day injured list on Friday.

The Pirates optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Indianapolis and had Newman in the starting lineup and batting seventh for their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman hadn’t played since April 26 due to a left groin strain.

Ramirez, 27, has appeared in a combined eight games this season with the Seattle Mariners and Guardians. He is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. Right-handers are hitting .222 against him.

In 15 Triple-A appearances, he is 1-1 with a 6.06 ERA.

Ramirez has pitched in 49 career major league games with Seattle (2020-22) and Cleveland, going 2-3 with five saves and a 3.99 ERA.

”We really liked his stuff,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. ”I think there’s some things that we think mechanically we can continue to work on, but the actual stuff, we really like. The other thing is this is a guy with two options, which is really important for a club like us. We’re fortunate to get somebody like that.”

Newman, 28, is batting .250 with no homers and eight RBIs in 14 games this season. He played shortstop before getting hurt but started at second base Friday. Shelton said Newman would be used at both positions.

Last season, Newman batted .226 with five homers and 39 RBIs in 148 games.

In other moves, the Pirates designated left-hander Aaron Fletcher for assignment and optioned outfielder Bligh Madris to Indianapolis.

Fletcher went 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in nine appearances.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports