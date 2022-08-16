PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A viral moment has cost Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro playing time and a chunk of his paycheck.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Castro was suspended for one game and fined for violating Major League Baseball’s policy of having a cellphone on the field. The amount of the fine was not disclosed and Passan says Castro plans to appeal.

On August 9 cameras captured Castro’s iPhone calling out of his back pocket as he slid into third base. A coach and umpire pointed out the phone laying on the dirt to Castro who quickly scooped it up. He finished the game going 0-3 with a walk in a Pirates loss.

The moment against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning put the second year infielder in the spotlight with a moment many baseball fans can ever remember seeing. With exception of players using a new “PitchCom” device to communicate what pitch a catcher calls behind the plate, players are barred from using modern technology on the diamond.

In 58 career games for the Pirates Castro has hit .219 with 15 extra-base hits and a -0.2 WAR.