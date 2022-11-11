BOSTON (AP)Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has a $1.2 million salary for his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration.

The deal includes $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 350, 400 and 450.

Refsnyder, 31, hit .307 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 57 games last season. He has a .242 career average with 12 homers and 56 RBIs for the New York Yankees (2015-17), Toronto (2017), Tampa Bay (2018), Texas (2020), Minnesota (2021) and the Red Sox (2022).

Boston said Thursday the deal was agreed to a day earlier.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports