DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WHTM) – Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway, was announced as a nominee by NASCAR for the Landmark Award on Wednesday.

Mattioli and the other nominees were chosen by the Nomination Committee, which is comprised of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Mattioli gave up his dentistry practice in Philadelphia to buy a spinach farm, which he transformed into Pocono Raceway. Mattioli died January 26, 2012 at the age of 86 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Prior to starting his dentistry practice, Mattioli served as a Navy medic in World War II.

His Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pa. is Mattioli’s legacy. This year, the Pocono 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race, will be held on July 23.

In total, 15 nominees were announced for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 and five nominees were chosen for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 nominees and Landmark Award nominees are as follows:

Modern Era Ballot

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion

Chad Knaus, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Pioneer Ballot

Donnie Allison, ten-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, 1967 Cup Series ROY

Sam Ard, NASCAR Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

AJ Foyt,won seven NASCAR Cup Series races including the 1972 Daytona 500

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports

