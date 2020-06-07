Port Royal Speedway starting races June 13

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) — Port Royal Speedway is joining the list of Pennsylvania dirt tracks to re-open for racing.

The Speedway announced Saturday it will be hosting races on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. The Juniata County speedway is entering the “green phase” of re-opening that weekend.

According to a Port Royal press release, masks will not be required for fans, but will be encouraged, along with other mitigation strategies given by the state.

Port Royal also announced other race dates: June 20, June 24 and July 1-4. The July events are a part of PA Speedweek, which has not been re-scheduled.