PSAC Announces Suspension of All Spring Athletic Competitions Through Remainder of Semester

The following is a statement from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), of which Shippensburg University is a charter member:

In light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the Spring Semester is suspended, effective immediately.

Any non-conference competitions already travelled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease.

In addition, all countable related athletic activities (CARA) are suspended until March 30 at which time the Board of Directors will review a proposal from the Athletics Administrators to permit or suspend CARA for the remainder of the semester.

