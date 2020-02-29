PSU basketball second half woes continue, drop game against Iowa

Penn State’s Lamar Stevens (11) shoots over Iowa’s Connor McCaffery (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

IOWA CITY, Ia. (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball got Myreon Jones back today. However, his presence wasn’t enough as the Nittany Lions continue to struggle in yet another second half, falling to Iowa, 77-68.

In the last two games, Penn State has been outscored 82-57 in the second half of both games combined. The Nittany Lions struggled to hit shots against Iowa down the stretch, and finished shooting 37 percent from the field.

Iowa was lead by a stifling defense and a balanced scoring attack lead by center Luka Garza, who finished the game with 25 points.

Lamar Stevens and Seth Lundy lead the way with 20 and 19 points respectively. In his return game, Myeron Jones scored four points on two of nine shooting. The Nittany Lions move to 21-8 on the season, 11-7 in conference play.

Penn State will now be tied for fifth momentarily with Iowa in the Big Ten standings, with Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan State ahead of them. Penn State owns the tie breaker.

Lamar Stevens among other seniors will play their final game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, March 3 against Michigan State. Tip off will be at 7:00 pm on ESPN.