PSU Harrisburg instructor swims for 32 hours to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer

Penn State Harrisburg swim instructor Holly Maitland- McKenna will swim for 32 hours straight to raise money for Penn State Harrisburg benefiting THON.

This is the 8th year she is raising money for THON through a marathon swim. To date, she has raised over $21,400 and swam over 114 miles.

This is the first year she has attempted a 32-hour swim. Last year, she swam 21.75 miles in 24 hours, raising $4963.13 for THON.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can click this link: https://donate.thon.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=33497