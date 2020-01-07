Live Now
ABC27 News at 5
1  of  66
Closings & Delays
All About You Fitness Apostolic Faith Mechanicsbrg At the Cross C.O.G.I.C. Barber Styling Institute Bishop McDevitt Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg Building Blockz Academy Calvary Lutheran Mechanicsburg Central York Schools Christian Life Assembly Cocalico Schools Colonial Park U.C.C. Columbia Borough Schools Dallastown Area Schools Dance Fever Studio DanceVibe Dickinson College Dillsburg Area Public Library Dover Area Schools East Pennsboro Library East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Gettysburg Area Schools Glenvale Church of God Good Shepherd Preschool Greater York Dance Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Hunters and Anglers Association John Graham Public Library Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Line Mountain Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Miss Glynis School of Dance Monaghan Fire Company Mt. Calvary Christian School Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Boiling Springs New Hope Ministries Dillsburg New Hope Ministries Mechanicsburg Northeastern York Schools Northern Lebanon Schools Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pennsylvania Regional Ballet Port Royal U.M.C. School District Of Lancaster South Eastern Schools South Middleton Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St Joseph Catholic Church St. Paul's Lutheran Church Dillsburg St. Theresa Church State Street Academy of Music Susquehanna Twp Youth Basketball Upper Adams Schools Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West York Area Schools Wevodau Dance Center York City Schools York Country Day School

PSU wrestling national champ’s college career likely over with injury

Sports

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

Coach Cael Sanderson announced some injury news Tuesday afternoon – which included the team’s heavyweight national champion Anthony Cassar.

According to Sanderson, both Cassar and graduate transfer Kyle Conel are likely to never wrestle in college again because of injuries. Cassar injured his shoulder at senior nationals while trying to qualify for the Olympic Trials. He is working to build up strength and still qualify for the Olympic Trials at the last-chance qualifying tournament on March 26.

Cassar was awarded two medical hardship years after the end of last season when he won the 285-pound NCAA championship. He could possibly have one more year of college wrestling, but Sanderson expects Cassar to move on to senior level competition. It is likely Cassar’s time in a Penn State singlet is done.

Conel started for Penn State at 197 this year is also out for the season with an injury. Conel transferred from Kent State for his final year of eligibility.

FILLING IN THE GAPS

According to Sanderson, all-American Shakur Rasheed is cleared from a knee injury and will bump up to 197 pounds filling the vacancy left by Conel. We will wait and see if he is ready to go by Penn State’s two home duals this weekend.

Expected 157-pounder Brady Berge is still recovering from an injury suffered in October at the Under-23 World Championships. He has not been ruled out for a return.

Penn State wrestling will take on Illinois at 7 p.m. Friday and then host Northwestern at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss