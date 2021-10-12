Ravens come back, take down Colts in overtime

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 11: Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates the game winning touchdown during overtime in a game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a slow start for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the team rallied for 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to shock the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens trailed 22-3 at one point and 25-9 in the fourth quarter. Jackson, who finished the night with 442 yards passing, hooked up with Mark Andrews twice in the end zone to tie the game late in regulation. A missed 47-yard field goal by the Colts’ Rodrigo Blankenship sent the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Baltimore won the coin toss and found the end zone on its first possession, capping a 68-yard drive with a five-yard toss from Jackson to Marquise Brown. The former MVP missed just six passing attempts and also ran for 62 yards.

The win pushed Baltimore into sole possession of first place in the AFC North, while the Colts fell to 1-4 with the loss.