Ravens complete recap of 2020 NFL Draft

Patrick Queen – ILB – LSU

(First round, Overall Pick No. 28)

With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ravens select Patrick Queen. The LSU linebacker is fresh off the national championship, in which he was named Defensive MVP.

The 6-foot-0, 229 pound ILB ran a 4.5 second 40-yard dash at the Combine. He didn’t start until his junior year, but had 85 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks in his career.

“He really is legit,” Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “His best football’s in front of him, he’s got some really good tape behind him this year. He’s really a riser. They play a pretty complex system there at LSU. I think he’ll fit our scheme very well. For us to come away with Patrick Queen is a big win.”

His size has been questioned by many experts, to which Queen says “I’m not going to lie to you man, I’m so tired of hearing that.”

J.K. Dobbins – RB – Ohio State

(Second round, Overall Pick No. 55)

J.K. Dobbins heads to Charm City after tearing up the Big 10 with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Dobbins was third in rushing yards (2,003) and rushing touchdowns (21) in the country in 2019. He became the first running back in Buckeyes history to top the 2,000-yard mark.

“I’m an offensive weapon,” Dobbins said. “I can do anything you want me to do – I can catch the ball, run it, I can block. I think I’ll help Lamar Jackson and this offense thrive.”

He earned second-team Associated Press All-American honors and won Big Ten Running Back of the Year award last year.

Justin Madubuike – DT – Texas A&M

(Third round, Overall Pick No. 71)

Justin Madubuike gives the Ravens some pass rush ability in the interior of the defensive line. The Texas A&M product led the Aggies with 11.5 tackles for loss and had 5.5 sacks in 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 304 pound Aggie joins former Texas A&M teammate Daylon Mack on the defensive line.

“I’m a Baltimore Raven now, and I’m thankful,” Madubuike said. “I had a great feeling I was going to be [a Raven]. I just didn’t know how to put all the pieces together. I didn’t know if it was going to be real, and it’s happening. So, I’m just thankful and honored [that you] guys selected me. I’m just thankful.”

Devin Duvernay – WR – Texas

(Third round, Overall Pick No. 92)

Devin Duvernay caught 106 passes for 1.386 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season at Texas, earning first team All-Big 12 honors. That’s good for fifth-most receiving yards in the NCAA in 2019.

The 5-foot-11, 200 pound WR could fit in the slot receiver role to open up the field, boasting a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said Duvernay was one of his “very favorite guys this year in the draft.”

“[When] our guy was there, I was pretty fired up about it,” Harbaugh said. “The No. 1 priority for us was to get a fast guy. Just wanted to get another fast guy in the offense, a speed guy. … This is the guy we were looking to get for a while and I’m glad it worked out.”

Malik Harrison – ILB – Ohio State

(Third round, Overall Pick No. 98)

Malik Harrison adds strength to the interior linebacker position for Baltimore after totaling 75 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss for Ohio State in 2019. Harrison adds pass rush potential after 4.5 sacks his senior season.

He is the second linebacker taken by the Ravens (Patrick Queen, first round – Pick No. 28 overall), but at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds adds considerable size in the middle of the defense. Harrison is also the second Ohio State player to be drafted by the Ravens this year.

Tyre Phillips – OT – Mississippi State

(Third round, Overall Pick No. 106)

Tyre Phillips was selected by the Ravens in the last pick of the third round and Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 331 pound offensive lineman becomes the second heaviest on the Ravens roster, and will compete with for the Ravens open guard position with Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma in 2019.

“He’s definitely a guy that we looked at who can move inside to guard,” Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. “In terms of competing for a starting job, all these guys we draft we expect to come in and compete. But there are guys here we believe in too, so he’s going to have to come in and get to work and fight for the position.”

Ben Bredeson – OG – Michigan

(Fourth round, Overall Pick No. 143)

Ben Bredeson comes to the Ravens from Michigan where he started all four years (46 games), including 13 straight starts at left guard. In the Senior Bowl, Bredeson took reps at both guard and center. The 6-foot-5, 315 pound offensive lineman helps fill the void left by Marshal Yanda’s offseason retirement.

Bredeson played for Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Head Coach.

Broderick Washington Jr. – DT – Texas Tech

(Fifth round, Overall Pick No. 170)

Broderick Washington Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 305 pound defensive tackle who was a three-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection at Texas Tech. He started 37 games in three seasons and had 124 tackles and seven sacks in his college career.

The two-time Texas Tech captain adds more run defense after Michael Pierce left the Ravens in free agency to Minnesota.

James Proche – WR – SMU

(Sixth round, Overall Pick No. 201)

James Proche notched 3,949 receiving yards in his four-year career at SMU with 39 touchdown passes. In his senior season, Proche had 111 catches for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 210 pound receiver was one of the most productive wideouts in his college career. In his career, he had just nine drops in 437 targets.

Geno Stone – S – Iowa

(Seventh round, Overall Pick No. 219)

The Baltimore Ravens took Iowa Safety Geno Smith with their final selection in the 2020 NFL Draft in the seventh round. He was the only DB selected by Baltimore, and Stone is expected to add depth to an already high-performing secondary.

The 5-foot-10, 207 pound DB had trouble getting recruited to play in college, getting passed up by his home state school, Penn State. But once on the Hawkeyes, he had four interceptions in his first 8 starts as a sophomore, including a pick-six against Penn State.

As a junior starter, Stone made 70 tackles, three for loss, one sack and one interception.