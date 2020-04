ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Justin Madubuike #52 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With the No. 71 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Justin Madubuike.

The interior defensive lineman comes to Charm City from Texas A&M. The pass rusher led the Aggies with 11.5 tackles for loss and had 5.5. sacks last year.

The Ravens needed help on the defensive line after losing tackle Michael Pierce to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, and Chris Wormley in a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.