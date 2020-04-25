Ravens draft ILB Malik Harrison with the No. 98 overall pick

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Malik Harrison #39 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Sean McGrew #25 of the Washington Huskies during the first half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens draft Malik Harrison with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The ILB from Ohio State is the second linebacker drafted by Baltimore this year (Patrick Queen – first round no. 28).