BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player.

The first-time MVP threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns, and the QB rushed for 1,206 yards and seven scores. His quarterback ranking of 81.9 and 36 touchdowns were the best of any QB in the league.

Jackson is just the second unanimous MVP ever. Tom Brady in 2010 was the first unanimous MVP.

Ravens finished the season 14-3 with a loss to the Titans in the AFC Divisional.