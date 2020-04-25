Ravens select J.K. Dobbins with 55th overall pick in NFL Draft’s second round

J.K. Dobbins joins the Ravens after a successful college career at Ohio State. The running back is second all-time in rushing yards for the Buckeyes, behind two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin.

College Facts about Dobbins from Ravens PR:

• In 2019 became the first running back in school history to top the 2,000‐yard mark, finishing with 2,003 yards

and 21 touchdowns for the 13‐1 Buckeyes

• Finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting

• Had 10 100‐yard rushing performances during his junior season, including a career‐high 211 yards and four

touchdowns in a 56‐27 win at No. 10 Michigan

• Ranked third nationally in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns

• Had seven rushes of 40 yards or more, including a 68‐yard TD run in the first quarter of the CFP Semifinal vs.

Clemson

• Averaged 174.6 yards per game and 6.5 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns against six defenses that were

ranked among the Top 13 rush defenses in the nation coming into the game with five of them Top 10

• Is the first Ohio State player ever to rush for 1,000 or more yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior

• Finished his career as the school’s second‐leading rusher all‐time with 4,459 yards, with the great Archie

Griffin and his 5,589 yards the only player to run for more

• Averaged 106.2 yards per game over his career and he totaled 5,104 all‐purpose yards, with both figures

ranking second in school history

• His 6.2 yards per carry for his career was also second‐best among Buckeyes and his 43 touchdowns scored

are tied for fifth with another Ohio State legend from Texas: J.T. Barrett

• Never missed a game in his three‐year career and he started 40 of the 42 games in which he played

• Rushed for 100‐or‐more yards 19 times (Ohio State was 18‐1 in those games) and he caught 71 passes for 645

yards and five touchdowns

• Eclipsed 100 rushing yards in just six games and became only the fourth freshman in Ohio State history to

eclipse the 1,000 yard rushing mark in a season

• Finished his inaugural season with 1,403 yards, a Ohio State freshman record.