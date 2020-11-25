Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving night game postponed to Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Lamar Jackson #8 looks to hand off to Mark Ingram II #21 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Ravens-Steelers game will be postponed from Thanksgiving night to Sunday. Ravens had been shut down for most of the week due to cases of COVID-19 amongst the organization.

The Ravens announced multiple positive COVID-19 tests earlier this week. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. On Tuesday, linebacker Pernell McPhee joined them. The real expected more positive cases to come with multiple other players out due to contact tracing.

The game will be rescheduled to Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Game time and broadcast information will be released later on Wednesday.