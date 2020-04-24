Ravens take LSU LB Patrick Queen with 28th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

With the 28th overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens took LSU’s Patrick Queen. The inside linebacker adds stability to a position for Baltimore that lost two key guys this offseason.
Queen had a successful 2019 campaign with the LSU Tigers, capped off by a College Football Playoff National Championship.
2019 Stats: 19 Stats: 37 solo tackles, 48 assisted, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT
Queen is the third middle linebacker drafted by the Ravens in the first round, joining the likes of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler.