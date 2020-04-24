Ravens take LSU LB Patrick Queen with 28th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Linebacker Patrick Queen #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after sacking linebacker Kenneth Murray #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the 28th overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens took LSU’s Patrick Queen. The inside linebacker adds stability to a position for Baltimore that lost two key guys this offseason.

Queen had a successful 2019 campaign with the LSU Tigers, capped off by a College Football Playoff National Championship.

2019 Stats: 19 Stats: 37 solo tackles, 48 assisted, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT

Queen is the third middle linebacker drafted by the Ravens in the first round, joining the likes of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler.

