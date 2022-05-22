The nation’s top college wide receiver, Jordan Addison, announced on Thursday that he is transferring from Pittsburgh to USC. For Panther fans, it’s a devastating loss to see the Biletnikoff Award winner heading west, but for many inside the game, this was nearly of expected.

“It wasn’t a huge secret in the college football circles that Jordan Addison had been thinking for a while about leaving Pitt,” said Adam Breneman, a college football analyst and former Penn State tight end.

Breneman was one of the first to get to the rumors that Addison was looking to transfer and that the Trojans were the likeliest of destinations. But why?

“When you think about why Jordan Addison would want to leave, he lost his quarterback Kenny Pickett, he lost his offensive coordinator Mark Whipple – who was a big part of his development. Also the receivers coach Brennan Marion who left to go to Texas,” said Breneman. “He lost basically his entire offense. And then when you throw in the NIL piece of being able to make a bit more money, that probably threw it over the edge.”

It adds up. There are less unknowns at Pitt than there are at USC. And with the Trojans, Addison will get to pair up with one of the nation’s top signal callers, Caleb Williams, who transferred to USC from Oklahoma.

But we can’t ignore the money side of things, especially when Addison could possible secure seven figure deals for moving to California.

“Someone reported there was a $3 million NIL deal on the table to go to USC. I’ve heard two-and-a-half (million), two million,” Breneman said. “So it’s definitely in the multi-million dollar range. And I think it’s awesome that he’s able to get that kind of money.”

None of these NIL figures have been confirmed. However, it’s life changing money for the junior wide out, but nothing compared to what he will make in the pros, which is what this move is made for. Addison is projected to be the top wide receiver in this upcoming NFL Draft class and he would like to keep it that way.

“It’s the right time for a fresh start. If he was going to do this, it makes sense. He’s going to play with Caleb Williams at USC and that dynamic with Lincoln Riley calling plays. he may have some more confidence in that system than in Pitt,” said Breneman.

Addison had 93 receptions for Pitt this season, racking up 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns over 13 games.