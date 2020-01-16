Red Land Baseball selected to compete in USA Baseball Invitational

Red Land Baseball will represent Pennsylvania in the elite National High School Invitational put on by USA Baseball.

The Patriots are one of just 16 teams selected nationwide to compete in the ninth annual invitational.

“USA Baseball is excited to continue celebrating high school baseball on the national stage with the ninth annual National High School Invitational,” USA Baseball executive director and CEO Paul Seiler said in a statement. “In its sterling history, the NHSI has drawn elite baseball talent and the premier prep teams from across the United States for a truly one-of-a-kind tournament, and this year will be no different.”

List of teams participating:

American Heritage School (Delray Beach, Fla.)

American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.)

Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Bob Jones High School (Madison, Ala.)

Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Harvard-Westlake School (Studio City, Calif.)

Mount Carmel High School (Chicago)

North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Ga.)

Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)

Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, Calif.)

Parkview High School (Lilburn, Ga.)

Reagan High School (Pfafftown, N.C.)

Red Land High School (Lewisberry, Pa.)

Regis Jesuit High School (Aurora, Colo.)

St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Thousand Oaks High School (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)

Select games will be streamed on MLB.com and each team is guaranteed four games in the single-elimination tournament. The invitational is April 1-4 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C..