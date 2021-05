CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Land’s girls came out firing in the opening round of the district lacrosse playoffs on Tuesday evening, jumping out to a 14-0 lead at the half and eventually beating Harrisburg Christian 24-1.

It was a historic win for the Patriots, as the girls won the first-ever lacrosse game played at West Shore Stadium in Camp Hill.

Fifth-seeded Red Land will now hit the road for its second round matchup with Susquehannock. The two teams will square off on Thursday, May 20.