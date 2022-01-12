Red Land girls sprint past Milton Hershey

Sports

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Land’s girls used a late push in the second quarter to create separation and take care of business on the road Tuesday night, topping Milton Hershey 47-35.

The win was the fourth of the season for the Patriots, who have already doubled their win total from last season. Red Land also picked up its second win against a Keystone Division opponent on Tuesday night. The Patriots went 0-11 against division foes during the 2020-21 campaign.

Mifflin County will play host to Red Land on Friday night.

