Red Land’s Kaden Peifer throws no-hitter to advance to state semifinals

Kaden Peifer is used to the big stage.

The same goes for his teammates.

This Red Land High School baseball team is filled with members of the 2015 Little League World Series runner-up squad.

In the state quarterfinals, Peifer added on another lifelong memory.

A dominant no-hit, 10 strikeout performance vs. Archbishop Wood advanced his squad to just two wins from a state title.

“I was more nervous that last inning than I was the entire game. Just because I knew it in my head, but I tried not to think about it. I knew the task was easy, but it’s easier said than done. That’s baseball for ya. Luckily I made some pitches and got three outs,” says Peifer.

Peifer has the accomplishments to boast, but chooses to remain humble instead.

When asked where this ranks in his greatest moments, he said it’s right up there with his run on the national TV stage six years ago.

“It’s probably top two for me. The Little League thing was super exciting, but I feel now that I’m older I can appreciate these things more – but yeah, this is really exciting,” says Peifer.

Red Land will look to use the momentum from Peifer’s stellar performance once again on Monday when they take on Manheim Central for a spot in the state championship.