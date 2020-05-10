Red Lion baseball orgs hold food drive to give back

Our local spring athletes may not be able to practice together, but they can give together.

Three Red Lion baseball programs (high school, youth, and travel) were met by a long line of cars on Saturday afternoon at Freysville Park in Windsor Township.

The event yielded 400 pounds of food. This is the second time Red Lion programs have taken time out for the community, bringing in over 750 pounds in total.

“This is an opportunity for us to allow our players to practice their empathy and kindness, even while they can’t practice baseball together,” said high school coach Kevin Lawrence.

Proceeds from the event are going to the local Community Reach program and Primo Pizza in Windsor.