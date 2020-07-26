Reigning All-American, Harrisburg grad Kane Everson working despite canceled football season

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus ended spring sports seasons for countless local athletes back in March. The virus continues to ravage the sports world, and a number of athletes are losing their fall seasons.

Harrisburg High School graduate Kane Everson is one of these athletes. He plays football at William and Mary College, an FCS program in Virginia. The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced the cancelation of fall football on July 17.

While unfortunate, Everson wasn’t shocked by the league’s decision.

“I kind of expected it to be ended [after] seeing a lot of other [leagues] cancel their seasons earlier,” he said.

The CAA is one of many dominoes to fall at lower-level institutions. The Ivy League, which also competes at the FCS level in football, was the first to cancel all of its fall sports on July 8.

Athletes’ only hopes are uncertain, as they won’t know if some sports will be moved back to the spring. Everson has responded to the news by ramping up his training.

“It’s just a mindset,” he said. “I want to be prepared for when the season is coming, whether that be in the spring or next year.”

This attitude helped make him an FCS freshman All-American last year at William and Mary. Two years ago, he tore up Central Pennsylvania as a quarterback with the Harrisburg Cougars, helping lead his team to the Class 6A state championship game. He accepted a scholarship from William and Mary and was named to the All-American team as a wide receiver. Everson broke school freshman records in receptions and yards.

Just like he expected not to be playing football this fall, he expected to play the game at an exceptional level last fall.

“I thought it was going to happen because I always believe in myself,” he said. “I know what type of work I put in, how dedicated I am to my craft so, when you do stuff like that, you expect it to pay off.”

Everson is working out at IGNITE Elite Athletic Training in Camp Hill with trainer and Steel-High assistant coach Lance Deane. His goal is to maintain his blazing speed while adding some weight to his 5-foot-11 frame. He put on 15 pounds in his first year at college.

“That was one of my weakest parts of my game,” Everson said. “Not being big enough [and] not being physical enough.”

He is attacking tough news with a new approach, hoping to spin a setback into a breakthrough.

“If I stay focused while everybody else is doing whatever they want to do, I think it’s going to pay off in the long run.”