Report: Harrisburg, Penn State standout Micah Parsons to opt out of college season, declare for NFL Draft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are a number of questions surrounding the safety of playing a college football season and if there will even be football played this fall. Penn State star linebacker and Harrisburg native Micah Parsons is rumored to be foregoing these questions.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Parsons will opt out of his junior season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons is one of the top draft prospects heading into his third year with the Nittany Lions, and he is on all of the nation’s major award watch lists. He has recorded 191 tackles in his two years in State College and recorded five sacks last year as a sophomore.

His rumored departure comes ahead of an impending update on the fall sports season from the NCAA.

Statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert on Board of Governors’ fall championships discussion: pic.twitter.com/NItg38TBK4 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 5, 2020

Parsons was named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year last season, becoming the first sophomore in conference history to win the award.