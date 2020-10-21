Pat Chambers resigns from Penn State Basketball amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

Penn State men’s basketball’s Pat Chambers has resigned as head coach of the program. Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour accepted the nine-year coach’s resignation “following an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers.”

According to the university, “new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated’s article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State’s Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices.”

Sources: Pat Chambers is stepping down as Penn State’s head basketball coach. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 21, 2020

Chambers deal with Penn State University is through the 2021-22 season. Chambers served as Penn State’s men’s basketball head coach for nine seasons, compiling a 148-150 record.

Penn State named assistant coach Jim Ferry as the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season.Ferry has 30 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level.