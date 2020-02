Former Penn State wide receiver will not show off his speed in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Hamler spoke to reporters Tuesday and revealed he has “tweaked” his hamstring and will not participate in the 40.

According to the Philadelphia Enquirer, Hamler plans on running at Penn State’s pro day.

Hamler won’t run the 40-yard dash, he tweaked his hamstring in training, but said he ran a 4.27 and will run at his Pro Day. — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) February 25, 2020

Hamler declared early for the NFL after his redshirt sophomore season.