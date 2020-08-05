Reports: Big Ten delayed release of football schedule over COVID-19 trend

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament had been canceled. Warren, the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference, is creating a coalition to give the league’s athletes a platform to voice their concerns about racism. Warren announced Monday, June 1, 2020, the formation of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, with athletes, coaches, athletic director and university chancellors and presidents. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

According to multiple reports, the Big Ten delayed the release of the conference’s football schedule because of growing coronavirus concerns.

According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, the conference was set to release the schedule for all 14 teams Tuesday morning. After Rutgers saw its number of COVID-19 positives double, the conference is checking the pulse of the athletes to shore up its health and safety plan.

The latest on #B1G scheduling: After Rutgers outbreak, delay the season? Pull the plug?https://t.co/zAY0vJTA7j — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) August 4, 2020

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren met with two athletes from each Big Ten school virtually – one football player and one from a different sport – to hear any safety concerns the athletes might have. According to the report, the calls wrapped up Monday.

According to a report by NJ.com, Rutgers’ coronavirus outbreak is linked to an on-campus party. The Scarlet Knights now have 28 players who tested positive. The number does not include “several staff members” as well.

Six Big Ten teams have paused workouts because of coronavirus positives. Rutgers, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Indiana and Maryland have pressed pause.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten is likely to release its schedule Wednesday along with an updated health and safety plan.