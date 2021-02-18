Reports: Former Camp Hill star, Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz enters transfer portal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a prolific high school career, numerous offers and a commitment to play at Penn State, former Camp Hill standout Zack Kuntz is reportedly looking for a new home.

Several outlets have reported that the tight end has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Entering the portal does not mean Kuntz can’t return to play with the Nittany Lions.

He could become the second Midstater in as many seasons to leave Penn State and enter the portal. Former Harrisburg star Damion Barber left the program last year and joined FCS program Austin Peay.