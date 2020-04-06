Reports: PSU’s Mac Hippenhammer enters transfer portal

You’ve seen him on the football field and the baseball diamond and now you might see him in a different uniform.
According to reports by Rivals and The Athletic, Penn State’s Mac Hippenhammer has entered the transfer portal.
Football coach James Franklin announced in March Hippenhammer would be focusing on baseball and was not on the spring football roster. Now he has the option to leave Penn State.
He has not seen too much playing time on the football field with seven catches for 118 yards and one touchdown in two seasons. He started in the outfield for Penn State baseball while hitting .272 last season.