HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senators fans haven’t had much to cheer about this season, but Harrisburg put on a show in front of its home crowd Wednesday evening, crushing three home runs in a 6-5 win over the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Senators scored all six runs on the three long balls, including a second inning grand slam from Rhett Wiseman.

With the win, the Senators snapped a five-game losing streak to improve to 8-17 overall this year.