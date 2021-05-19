Rhett Wiseman’s homer lifts Senators past Altoona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Senators and Altoona Curve have started their six-game series with some low-scoring affairs, but a two-run homer from Rhett Wiseman helped propel Harrisburg to a 2-0 win at FNB Field Wednesday afternoon.

Wiseman’s home run came in the bottom of the seventh inning after a Drew Mendoza walk.

After six scoreless innings, Senators pitcher Sterling Sharp was replaced by reliever Alberto Baldonado. Baldonado tossed two scoreless innings to pick up his second win of the season. Closer Frankie Bartow kept Altoona scoreless in the ninth to pick up his third save of the campaign.

The win brings Harrisburg’s record to 5-9. The two sides will play the third game of their series on Thursday night.