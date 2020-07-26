Rutgers football shuts down workouts after positive COVID-19 tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Rutgers University football program is shutting down voluntary workouts after announcing a total of 10 players and staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus since returning to campus in June. Six of these cases are new.

The entire football team is now in quarantine after getting the results, becoming the second Big Ten program to do so in as many days. All of Michigan State’s football players and staff went into quarantine on Friday after discovering members had contracted COVID-19.

Recent Manheim Central graduate Evan Simon is entering his freshman year at Rutgers.