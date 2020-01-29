Ryan Zimmerman signs deal with Nationals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Longtime first baseman Ryan Zimmerman will stay with Nationals after signing a one-year, $2 million contract on Tuesday. He has spent his entire 15 year career in Washington.

He was a free agent after last fall when the Nationals declined his $18 million option, but in the new contract he can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old spent time last season with the Harrisburg Senators on rehab assignment from a foot injury before winning the World Series with the Nationals in October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss