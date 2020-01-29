Ryan Zimmerman signs deal with Nationals

Longtime first baseman Ryan Zimmerman will stay with Nationals after signing a one-year, $2 million contract on Tuesday. He has spent his entire 15 year career in Washington.

He was a free agent after last fall when the Nationals declined his $18 million option, but in the new contract he can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old spent time last season with the Harrisburg Senators on rehab assignment from a foot injury before winning the World Series with the Nationals in October.