Sandy Barbour: only season ticket holders allowed at Penn State football games this fall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus has turned the sports world into the world of the unknown for the past three-plus months. As college football nears its hopeful start date, Penn State is preparing fans for a much different look.

Sandy Barbour, the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Penn State, told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday that there will be strong limitations for 2020 ticket sales. In fact, only season ticket holders will be allowed to take in a game at the usually-packed Beaver Stadium.

“No matter what our capacity is, you’re probably not coming to a Penn State game this year,” Barbour said about her fans. “I appreciate our fans and their fanaticism for Penn State football and we hope to be able to reward them with the safe and healthy opportunity to come watch Penn State football next year.”

Beaver Stadium is the second largest stadium in the country and also ranked second nationally in average attendance in 2019.

“The different scenarios we’re looking at would be to try and accommodate as many of our season ticket holders as we possibly can,” Barbour added.

No official guidelines have been released by the NCAA for crowd management, but limiting crowd sizes has been both recommended and mandated at the state and federal levels.

The Nittany Lions are slated to kick off their season at home on September 5 against Kent State.