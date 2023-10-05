PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – The Savannah Bananas have announced that they are bringing the 2024 World Tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on September 21, 2024.

The Bananas have been playing Banana Ball since 2022 which is played year round.

Owner Jesse Cole wanted to make baseball more fun, entertaining, and fast-paced.

The Bananas face off against the Party Animals in their games and have announced a third team, the “Firefighters” will be added during the tour.

The Bananas used TikTok as a way to promote Banana Ball to the world and now sits at around 7.6 million followers.

The Bananas decided to do their first world tour in 2023 which resulted in 87 games played in 33 cities across 21 states with over 500,000 fans.

In the 2023 world tour, the Bananas did not play in a Major League Baseball field, they played in minor league and independent teams fields.

In 2024, the Bananas will be playing in multiple Major League Baseball fields including, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Cleveland, and Miami.

Those seeking tickets will be able to enter a draft lottery which can be found on the Savannah Bananas website.