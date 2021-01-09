Scholarship helps Harrisburg girl form special bond

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show, a Midstate staple, will be held virtually, beginning Saturday.

Prairie Fire Farms is showcasing the good still being done on farms throughout Pennsylvania, introducing us to scholarship recipient, Saraya Bell.

The farm will also be holding an open house for healthcare workers on the front lines throughout the week, since the in-person show was canceled. Workers and visitors will be allowed to hang out and relax with the animals on the farm.

For more information, click this link to their Facebook page.