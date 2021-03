MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Scott Acri wasn’t looking for a high school coaching job this offseason but, when the right opportunity came up, he knew he had to take it.

After six years of leading the Susquenita football team, Acri accepted the job at Middletown. The Blue Raiders have had a long streak of success in Pennsylvania, and the Midstate native is excited to continue the standard.