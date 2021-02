CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin’s boys extended their division winning streak to five games on Tuesday night, using a big second half to take down Carlisle for a 73-56 road win.

The Rams led by two points at the half, but key contributions from De’von Haggans, Malachi Palmer, Ryan Smith and Donovan Hill helped create separation. Smith led all scorers with 24 points.

The win was the team’s sixth straight.

Central Dauphin will take on Chambersburg on Friday.