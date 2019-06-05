Senators Beat Binghamton Tuesday

Summary

The Harrisburg Senators (36-21) rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-22) 9-8 Tuesday night at FNB Field. Binghamton scored two in the second, one in the third and two more in the fifth to take the lead. The Senators countered with seven runs on seven hits in the fifth and they had a runner thrown out at the plate. Harrisburg tacked on two much needed runs in the seventh, then withstood a late rally by Binghamton to secure the win. The Ponies had the bases loaded when the game ended.

Turning Point

Trailing 5-0 into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Sens turned things around with the help of four straight run scoring hits, all with two outs. Luis Garcia singled to load the bases then Adrian Sanchez singled driving in a run followed by a two-run double off the bat of Austin Davidson. Chuck Taylor followed with another two-run double and the game was tied. Jose Marmolejos capped the rally with a two-run home run.

On Capitol Hill

Mario Sanchez started and earned the win, pitching the first five innings and allowing five runs on nine hits. He faced just three batters in the first and fourth innings. He also picked a runner off second base.

Trevor Rosenthal continued his rehab with the Senators and pitched the sixth inning, allowing a leadoff single but retiring the next three batters.

Jacob Condra-Bogan pitched 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits. He left the game with one out and runners at second and third in the eighth and both runners scored.

Taylor Guilbeau came into the game with runners at second and third in the eighth and allowed a sacrifice fly followed by an RBI single to plate both inherited runners before striking out pinch-hitter Kevin Kaczmarski.

Joan Baez earned the save but it wasn't easy. The first three hitters reached, scoring a run, and putting runners at second and third with no outs. He then induced two ground outs, a walk, then a strike out to end the game, stranding the bases loaded.

With the Gavel

Jose Marmolejos hit a two-run home run in the fifth to put the Sens ahead. He also doubled in a run in the seventh.

Chuck Taylor hit a two-run double in the fifth to tie the game. He also drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the seventh.

Austin Davidson doubled in two runs in the fifth inning to bring the Sens to within 5-3.

Adrian Sanchez drove in the first run in the fifth with a single and also scored twice.

drove in the first run in the fifth with a single and also scored twice. The Senators tallied seven runs on seven hits in the fifth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate.

Filibusters

Jose Marmolejos has homered in consecutive games.

It was the fifth time this season the Senators have scored at least 9 runs. Their season-high is 11.

With the win, the Sens are 14-4 in the first game of series this season.

The teams combined to go 10-for-21 with runners in scoring position.

Akron also won, so with 13 games remaining they’re 6.5 games behind the Senators.

On Deck

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game two of their three-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.