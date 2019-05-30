Senators beat New Hampshire Wednesday

The Senators (33-19) rallied to beat New Hampshire (23-27) 5-4 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The game was delayed 1:39 minutes which led to a late night. New Hampshire nearly made quick work of the late night, scoring two in the second and one more in the third for a 3-1 lead. But the Senators rallied, scoring a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh then hung on in the ninth for the win. Ian Sagdal had three hits, Tres Barrera homered, and Taylor Guilbeau won his first game as a Senator.

Turning Point

Leading 3-1 in the top of the fourth, New Hampshire put their first two men on base against Mario Sanchez. Sanchez then struck out the next two before walking Forrest Wall to load the bases. He then retired Vinny Capra on a fielder’s choice to end the frame, allowing the Senators to later rally from the 3-1 deficit.

On Capitol Hill

Mario Sanchez started for the Senators and went the first four inning. He allowed six hits and three runs. He finished his outing by stranding the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

Taylor Guilbeau pitched two innings and allowed just a hit and a walk while striking out one. He also earned the win, his first with the Senators.

Bryan Bonnell pitched two perfect innings and struck out the final two batters he faced.

Joan Baez allowed a home run and double in the ninth inning but struck out the final batter of the game to earn his third save on the year.

With the Gavel

Ian Sagdal had three hits including the game tying hit in the sixth inning. He has five hits and six RBIs in the first two games of the series.

Spencer Kieboom drove in two runs with a hit and an RBI groundout. The groundout came in the sixth inning and gave the Sens the lead.

Tres Barrera homered in the seventh providing the Senators with their eventual winning margin. The home run was his third on the season.

Chuck Taylor had an RBI double in the fifth to bring the Senators to within a run.

Filibusters

After losing eight of nine, the Sens have won three straight games.

The home run by Barrera was a league-leading 45th on the season for the Senators.

With the win, they have guaranteed a winning series, their first winning series since sweeping Trenton 5/13-5/15.

After going 21-4 in April, Harrisburg is now 12-15 in May with two games left.

Harrisburg has 18 games remaining in the first half and hold a 6.5 game lead over second place Akron.

On Deck

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play the final game of their three-game series Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 10:20 a.m.