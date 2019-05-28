Senators Beat Reading Monday Afternoon

(May 27) On Monday afternoon, the Harrisburg Senators (31-19) rallied for a 4-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (27-18). Wil Crowe pitched 7.1 innings for the win and hit a two-run home, which proved to be the difference in the game. Trailing 1-0, the Sens scored a run in the sixth to tie the game before scoring three times in the seventh to take a 4-1 lead. The Senators snapped their three-game losing streak with the win.

Turning Point

In the seventh inning with the score 1-1 and two outs, Tyler Goeddel doubled to start the improbable three-run rally for the Senators. Luis Sardinas followed with an RBI single to put the Senators on top. Wil Crowe hit a two-run home run to put the Senators up 4-1 and knock J.J. Romero out of the game.

On Capitol Hill

Wil Crowe started and pitched into the eighth inning, becoming the first Senators pitcher this season to pitch into the eighth. He went 7.1 innings and allowed eight hits while allowing three earned runs. At one point, he retired 10 straight batters.

With the Gavel

Wil Crowe hit a two-run home run to put the Senators up 4-1 and provide the winning margin.

had two hits, scored twice and drove in the go ahead run in the seventh. Austin Davidson singled one, driving in the tying run in the sixth inning.

Filibusters

The home run by Wil Crowe was the first for a Senators pitcher since Luis Reyes homered on 6/15/2008 against Richmond.

Harrisburg snapped their three-game losing streak with the win.

Adrian Sanchez became the 2nd Senators player ejected when he was thrown out in the bottom of the eighth inning.

On Deck

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play the first game of a three-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.