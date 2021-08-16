Senators go back-to-back-to-back for the first time in 20 years

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

A feat the Senators haven’t seen in two decades – hitting three straight home runs.

Right from the start fans knew it would be a special afternoon with Jake Alu getting into a two-run launch to right center field which made it a 3-0 lead.

Then the good times kept rolling with K.J. Harrison.

The first baseman demolishing one that would increase the lead to 4-0 in favor of Harrisburg.

But back-to-back homers happen routinely in baseball.

Which made the very next at-bat something special.

Jakson Reetz crushing a ball so hard it made it’s way up over all the seats in left and landing next to the Planet Fitness sign!

Three batters. Three trips around the bases.

An accomplishment the Senators have not done since 2001.

The three homers were part of five 1st inning runs which paved the way for Harrisburg to beat the Fisher Cats 11-5 on Sunday.

The team now heads out on the road to Akron for a series against the Rubber Ducks starting on Tuesday.