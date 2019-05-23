Senators Losing Streak Continues Thursday Afternoon

(May 23) The Senators (29-16) hit two home runs Thursday but still lost to Akron (22-23) 6-2 at Canal Park. The loss is the fifth straight for the Sens and they sweep at the hands of Akron is the second time they've been swept in a three-game series. Akron scored five runs on 10 hits through the first three innings and cruised from there. Austin Davidson and Chuck Taylor both hit solo home runs for the Sens.

Turning Point

Hunter Jones led the game off with a single and Ian Sagdal followed with a one out single, but Austin Davidson bounced into a double play to keep the Senators off the board in the first inning. Akron starter Aaron Civale went on to retire nine straight batters while Akron scored five runs of their own.

On Capitol Hill

Jackson Tetreault started and allowed five runs on 12 hits though he allowed no runs on two hits in his final three innings of work.

Joan Baez pitched a perfect inning in the seventh.

Aaron Barrett worked the eighth inning and allowed a run on a hit while striking out two.

With the Gavel

Austin Davidson had two hits for the second straight game. He homered in the fourth to put the Senators on the board and doubled leading off the seventh inning.

Chuck Taylor homered with one out in the fifth, walked in seventh and was robbed of a hit on a diving play in left field.

Hunter Jones, Tres Barrera and Ian Sagdal all had hits for the Sens.

Filibusters

Harrisburg lost their fifth straight game for the first time this season.

The Sens finished the road trip 1-6

With Erie idle the Senators lead is down to 6.5 games (depending on the outcome of the Altoona game in New Hampshire.

Harrisburg is 8-12 in May after going 21-4 in April.

